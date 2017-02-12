Disability sector pioneer Marcel Pisani dies aged 66

Marcel Pisani, who worked tirelessly to provide people living with a disability and their carers with the necessary support structures, died yesterday aged 66.

Mr Pisani was one of the co-founders of Dar il-Kaptan, which provides respite services for people living with a disability and ensures primary carers can have some time off, as well as Aġenzija Sapport's first CEO.

In a Facebook post announcing his passing, Dar il-Kaptan mourned Mr Pisani as "a man with a golden heart who worked for the disabled until his last breath."

Parliamentary secretary Justyne Caruana said Mr Pisani had distinguished himself with his hard work in the disability sector and offered his relatives her condolences. She urged others to follow his example and work towards fostering solidarity.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party also honoured Mr Pisani's memory, saying he was instrumental in ensuring people living with a disability were given the attention they merited in Maltese society.