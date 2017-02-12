ALS: unfinished business

The University of Malta and the ALS Malta Foundation have joined forces to fight ALS.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, better known by its acronym ALS, is a household name. It all began with the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which became the world’s largest global social media phenomenon. During the summer of 2014, more than 17 million videos were uploaded to Facebook of people dumping buckets of ice water on themselves, including celebrities like Lady Gaga and Donald Trump, as well as our own Joseph Muscat and Simon Busuttil.

Then came the tremendous performance of Eddie Redmayne’s Oscar-winning portrayal of distinguished British physicist Stephen Hawking in the film The Theory of Everything. A perfect finale to a year in which awareness of this cruel disorder soared and the drive to find a cure intensified.

A few months later, ALS hit close to home when the heart-breaking story of the young and talented Bjorn Formosa shocked the nation. Bjorn perfectly summed up his ALS dominated reality in the following stark words: “One second you’re planning for your life, next you’re planning for your funeral.”

ALS is a condition that affects special cells in the brain and spinal cord, which pass messages to the muscles telling them what to do. These cells are called motor neurons and their demise leads to weakness and wasting of muscles, causing loss of mobility in the limbs and difficulties with breathing and speech.

ALS can be inherited, meaning that a faulty gene is passed from one generation to the next. However, most of time, this is not the case. Rather, the cause is a lethal cocktail of DNA defects and harmful environmental exposures that impinge on the fragile health of motor neurons.

The harsh reality is that there is as yet no effective treatment, but hope springs eternal in laboratories all over the world, including ours at the University of Malta. We have long joined the race against time to identify the elusive components of a network essential for the workings of the motor neuron.

We are scouting the genome or the complete set of DNA in ALS patients to identify flaws that break down the motor neuron. Through DNA engineering we can generate animals that have the same deleterious change we discover in ALS patients. And finally, by attempting at reversing ALS symptoms in animal models, we are one step close to taming this beast of a disease.

The recent approval of a wonder drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy, the most common motor neuron disease of childhood, heralds a new era where the impossible can become possible. It is only by supporting research that a death sentence can finally be overturned.

Dr Ruben Cauchi leads the Motor Neuron Disease Research Programme at the University, supported by the ALS Malta Foundation.

