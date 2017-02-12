Visa application refused

I am writing this letter because I am desperate for help. I am an Egyptian national aged 61 and I have been visiting Malta regularly two or three times annually for the last 22 years.

I love Malta very much and I own a house in St Paul’s Bay. I am a breast cancer survivor and for the past 13 years I have had a number of medical appointments in Malta. I have also undergone surgery at St James Hospital.

Last year I had a mastectomy at St James Hospital which was performed by an excellent Maltese surgeon. I was due to have a follow-up visit last July and August, however my visa application was refused without any explanation given.

I have appealed to the immigration authorities to reverse their decision, and this is putting a lot of strain on me as I have never broken any laws. I have always brought money into Malta and I have had a bank account in Malta for over 18 years. I did engage a lawyer in Malta to look into this matter, but have heard no news.

I would like to appeal to the authorities concerned to let me have a visa to attend medical follow-up visits at St James Hospital, as my health is deteriorating.