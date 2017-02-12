Visa application refused
I am writing this letter because I am desperate for help. I am an Egyptian national aged 61 and I have been visiting Malta regularly two or three times annually for the last 22 years.
I love Malta very much and I own a house in St Paul’s Bay. I am a breast cancer survivor and for the past 13 years I have had a number of medical appointments in Malta. I have also undergone surgery at St James Hospital.
Last year I had a mastectomy at St James Hospital which was performed by an excellent Maltese surgeon. I was due to have a follow-up visit last July and August, however my visa application was refused without any explanation given.
I have appealed to the immigration authorities to reverse their decision, and this is putting a lot of strain on me as I have never broken any laws. I have always brought money into Malta and I have had a bank account in Malta for over 18 years. I did engage a lawyer in Malta to look into this matter, but have heard no news.
I would like to appeal to the authorities concerned to let me have a visa to attend medical follow-up visits at St James Hospital, as my health is deteriorating.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.