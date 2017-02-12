Transport Malta please note

I would like to put two simple questions to Transport Malta.

If I am not mistaken, buses are to stop adjacent to pavements at bus stops to enable elderly people to board or leave the bus without the least possible inconvenience. I have been using the bus to travel to Valletta for quite a few years.

So far, I only encountered one lady driver who stopped the bus by the pavement instead of a couple of metres away. I was so thankful that I complimented her.

Particular seats in buses are supposed to be reserved for elderly people, those with disability or small children. More often than not, when I board a bus at Mosta, the bus is already full to capacity with tourists, foreign students and very few Maltese seated or standing.

However, it seems that certain people either don’t understand simple English, or else don’t care. More often than not, reserved seats are occupied by young commuters fidgeting with their mobiles who remain seated even when there are elderly people standing. Who should ask these people to give up their seats?

Even when certain written practices did not exist, we were always taught as children to give up our seat to older people than us. Manners seem to be non-existent these days.