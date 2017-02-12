Orlando Caruana photos

I’m a regular follower of the programme ‘Valletta – Ilwien tal-Belt’ on TVM, which I eagerly await for on every Sunday morning. The programme aired on January 15 featured a number of Maltese from Valletta who made a name for themselves or for Malta, both locally and overseas.

Much, if not all, of the material comes from the extensively researched book Għeruq Beltin by my good friend Victor Scerri. Mr Scerri is renowned for his research and dedication towards the history of Malta, particularly of our capital city and its people.

The episode referrred to featured Orlando Emanuel Caruana, a Maltese hero of the American Civil War of 1861-1865. Unfortunately, the photos allegedly of Orlando are not really of him but of two different soldiers. One is of Gunner No. 339, Giovanni Bastiantini, Royal Malta Fencible Artillery (1861-1889), who was awarded the Army Long Service and Good Conduct Medal. The original photo belongs to another good friend, Joseph Scerri.

For those who are familiar with British uniforms, the cut of the uniform, pillbox headdress, the grenades on the collar and crossed cannon on the sleeve, are synonymous with the British and Colonial Artillery of the Victorian era.

The other photo featured in the programme is of Sergeant Schuyler Murden, H Company, 51st New York Infantry. The photo of Mr Murden, who is wearing an US infantry uniform similar to that as worn by Mr Caruana, is from the archives of the New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Centre.

This photo was featured in my article ‘Orlando Emanuel Caruana – an American Civil War hero’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, December 7, 2014), in which the photo of Mr Murden was included.

A photo of Mr Caruana could not be traced, even after having made numerous enquiries to various researcher friends, museums and institutions in the United States.