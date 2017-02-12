Excellent health system

Allow me to express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the doctors, nurses, paramedics and care workers at the Paediatric Ward of Mater Dei Hospital for their dedication, professionalism and service which is always given with a smile.

The same can be said for the whole medical staff at the Emergency Department who have been working under trying conditions due to the fact that the influenza virus this year was particularly widespread.

We Maltese should all be very proud of all those running our hospitals, as well as our healthcare system, which must rank among the best not just in Europe but in the world.