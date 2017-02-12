Awarding of FTS tenders

I refer to the report ‘Please send us back your person of trust’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, February 5).

The report states that “research conducted by this newspaper shows that, after Mr Cauchi was offered State protection to provide evidence against Ms (Giovanna) Debono’s husband, he won numerous jobs from the FTS”.

This conveys the impression that tenders are adjudicated arbitrarily. The Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools (FTS) would like to clarify that tenders are awarded according to established public procurement regulations and procedures.

Each tender submission undergoes evaluation by a committee and the tender process is open to public scrutiny, including appeal procedures. The FTS contracts awarded to Mr Cauchi and the case involving Mr Cauchi and Mr Debono have no relation to or bearing with each other.