Amoris Laetitia – the controversy

Celebrating my 50 years of priesthood, with all the pastoral experience I humbly acquired, I strongly believe that Pope Francis’s exhortation Amoris Laetitia, especially chapter eight, came as an extraordinary pastoral tool which will help one and all – fundamentalists included – in our discernment when we come to help those who still come to us. My heartfelt gratitude to our bishops, jointly with all well-meaning and suffering Catholics.

Here are some short reflections:

In the words of the memorable and wise Bishop Emanuel Galea, in the wake of the aftermath of Vatican II, there is a lot to conserve and a lot to prograde in the Church.

Church teaching accepts the development of doctrine. Now, if there is any field where one expects this development it is definitely on the Church’s teaching on the family.

To those who are perplexed with the stand of certain personalities within the hierarchy, this also occurred during Vatican II. Respectful names like that of Cardinal Alfredo Ottaviani promptly come to mind. But it was Pope John XXIII who was proved right. Also, Amoris Laetitia is an exhortation, fruit of two synods, and not a motu proprio, fundamentalists please note.

Theologians like Bernard Haring, I am sure, would have liked to live the present moment we are living within the Church. The mentality of ‘Dura lex, sed lex’ (‘It is hard but it is the law’) doesn’t hold in this day and age. The equally eternal virtue of mercy is more proper as things have developed.

I will conclude by saying, thank you Pope, thank you bishops.