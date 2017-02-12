Advert
Sunday, February 12, 2017, 00:01

Feast of St Blaise

  • Photos: Charles Spiteri

The feast of St Blaise was celebrated in the locality of San Blas in Nadur last Sunday. Following band marches by the Mnarja Band, Diocese vicar general Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, archpriest Jimmy Xerri, Can. Joe Cardona and Mgr Martin Portelli celebrated Mass, followed by the blessing of throats. St Blaise is traditionally believed to intercede in cases of throat illnesses, especially for fish bones stuck in the throat. Mgr Camilleri blessed pets, fruit, vegetables, artworks and classic vehicles exhibited in a nearby area. Besides San Blas residents, Arka Respite Centre residents were also invited to attend.

