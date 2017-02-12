Feast of St Blaise
The feast of St Blaise was celebrated in the locality of San Blas in Nadur last Sunday. Following band marches by the Mnarja Band, Diocese vicar general Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, archpriest Jimmy Xerri, Can. Joe Cardona and Mgr Martin Portelli celebrated Mass, followed by the blessing of throats. St Blaise is traditionally believed to intercede in cases of throat illnesses, especially for fish bones stuck in the throat. Mgr Camilleri blessed pets, fruit, vegetables, artworks and classic vehicles exhibited in a nearby area. Besides San Blas residents, Arka Respite Centre residents were also invited to attend.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.