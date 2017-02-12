• The feast of the Conversion of St Paul will be celebrated today at Marsalforn church. Archbishop Emeritus Mgr Paul Cremona will celebrate Mass with the participation of Cini Band at 11am. The procession with the statue of St Paul will leave the church at 4pm. The Victory Band of Xagħra and Santa Marija Band of Żebbuġ will take part. Other Masses will be celebrated at 8 and 10am.

Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will celebrate High Mass at 6pm. The choir and orchestra will be under the direction of Mro Colin Attard.

• The Gozo Sacred Heart Major Community will be organising a 15km walk, Walk 4 Guatemala, today to raise funds for their upcoming missionary work in Guatemala in June. Registration starts at 1.30pm at the Sacred Heart Seminary, Triq Enrico Mizzi, Victoria, and the walk will start at 2pm. Participants are being asked to donate €15.

• The Friends of the Sick and Elderly (Gozo) are organising a charity sale at the Victoria football ground (next to the car park) today from 7.30am to 1pm. Ten euros per car space on the day.

• Ghostbusters will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm. La La Land will be screened at 8pm.

• Jobsplus Gozo is organising courses in food handling (Cat. B) at Sir M. A. Refalo (6th Form) Post-Secondary School, Victoria, on February 25 and on March 18 and 25 from 9am to 2.30pm. For more information call Kenny Grima on 2220 1963/2220 1957.

• The 11th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music will be held between February 25 and 28. It will include a series of vocal masterclasses by renowned soprano Miriam Gauci. Sessions will be held both in the morning and afternoon. A public concert by the chosen participants will be held on the final day at the Gozo Ministry Hall, St Francis Square, Victoria.

Gaulitana’s artist-in-residence Alexander Frey will give a free of charge piano masterclass at the Gozo Ministry Hall in the afternoon on March 16. Performing artists are invited to submit proposals for a 10-minute work pairing any instrument/voice with the organ. The chosen entry will be performed with Frey during his organ recital on March 17.

• Dark Side Over Gozo is the title of a rock concert being presented by Cash & Band, the Gozo Youth Orchestra and Schola Cantorum Jubilate in tribute to Pink Floyd. The concert will be concluded with works by Cohen and Beethoven. Proceeds are in aid of Puttinu Cares and the Arka Foundation.The concert is taking place at the Aurora Opera House, Victoria, on March 18 at 8pm. Booking is open from the Aurora box office, the theatre website or e-mail teatruaurora@leone.org.mt.

