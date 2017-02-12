Children learn about edible wild plants
Gozo College Middle School celebrated a week-long activity as part of its EkoSkola EU-funded project “We Eat Responsibly”, WasteServ’s Community Link and the LEAF programme.
The action plan focused on responsible food consumption, waste reduction and appreciation of the outdoors. During the course of activities students learnt about edible wild plants, went foraging in the countryside for the plants which were later used in various recipes.
A recipe book, making use of wild plants like nettle, borage, fennel and sea beet, was also published to make people aware of ingredients which are normally considered unedible.
