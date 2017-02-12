Child presentation at Ta’ Pinu

Photo: Charles Spiteri

The annual celebration organised by the Catholic Action Movement at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary where parents present their babies to Our Lady was a huge success. The basilica was packed with families holding red candles.

Gozo Bishop Mario Grech led the prayers and the renewal of baptismal vows. The bishop blessed those present with Holy Water. During the ceremony, Bishop Grech was helped by Diocesan ecclesiastical assistant Can. Noel Saliba, his secretary, Fr Gabriel Gauci, Fr Gerald Buhagiar and Fr Dominic Sultana, Ta’ Pinu rector and vice-rector respectively.

At the end of the ceremony Mgr Grech presented a certificate and a memento to each family.

The Kerċem guitar group, led by Christabelle Formosa, took part.