Bethlehem f ’Għajnsielem volunteers get together

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Għajnsielem council, together with the Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem organisational committee held a get-together at the Grand Hotel for all actors and volunteers taking part in the last edition of Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem.

During the evening, Joe Attard read a self-written poem about Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem, followed by a speech by Għajnsielem mayor Franco Ciangura during which he thanked all present for their support and dedication.

Making reference to the hardships experienced during the first years of Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem, the mayor said by working together “we overcame several difficulties, thus making the annual event a success story”.

The mayor urged everyone to keep working in unison and encourage others to join in.

At the end of the evening around 150 participation certificates were given out to all volunteers.