Sporting briefs

Monaco: Teenager Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Monaco thrashed Metz 5-0 to move clear again at the Ligue 1 summit. Radamel Falcao added Monaco’s other two goals as the prolific pacesetters restored their three-point advantage over Paris St Germain. The win also extends Monaco’s unbeaten run to seven games in the league, six of which have ended in victory.

Kolasinac: Juventus want to buy mainly left-sided players in the summer and have set their sights on Schalke’s Sead Kolasinac, Turin-based Tuttosport reported yesterday. Kolasinac was subject of interest from Premier League leaders Chelsea in January.

Balotelli: Nice coach Lucien Favre has warned Mario Balotelli that he his place in the starting formation is not a formality. The Italian was benched for Nice’s 1-0 win over St Etienne in midweek. Speaking ahead of his Nice’s clash with Rennes today, boss Lucien Favre said: “I have to start the best possible line-up based on my ideas,” he said. “Everyone knows this has been an issue hard-wired into his game for years and it will take Balotelli a while to adjust.’’

Henrichs: Bayern Munich are looking to replace the retiring Philipp Lahm with Benjamin Henrichs, who is on the books of Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen. Henrichs has been in demand last month and was linked with a move to Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United according to SportBild.

Keita: Arsenal and Chelsea are preparing to lock horns over Lazio forward Keita Balde, calciomercato.com reported yesterday. The 21-year-old is yet to renew his current deal in the Italian capital, putting Italian heavyweights, Milan, Juventus and Inter on alert, alongside the Gunners and the Blues.

Arsenal: Arsenal are embroiled in a contract stand-off with highly-rated Academy striker Chris Willock, The Times reported yesterday. The 19-year-old is refusing to sign a new deal with the Gunners and is threatening to leave if his demands are not met.