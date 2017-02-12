Leaders Lions held by the Amateurs

Naxxar Lions 1

Melita 1

Leaders Naxxar Lions dropped two more points after being held by Melita.

The Lions looked set for victory when taking the lead with five minutes to go but the Amateurs hit back to take a point.

Naxxar threatened after six minutes when Jurgen Debono crossed for Yuri Messias but Nicholas Grima came out well to block the threat.

The Lions remained in control but their next scoring opportunity came on 37 minutes when Duane Bonnici’s header was saved by Grima.

Melita finally threatened on 58 minutes through an Axl Xuereb header that flew just wide.

On 66 minutes Messias came close but his firm header just missed the upright.

Thirteen minutes from time, Grima pulled off a fine save to deny Guevara Munoz.

The Lions finally struck on 85 minutes when substitute Joel Ellul hit a fine volley that flew into the bottom corner.

But their joy was short lived as Michael Cachia earned a point for Melita when he hit a volley from the edge of the area that gave no chance to goalkeeper Omar Borg.

Naxxar Lions: O. Borg, A. Buhagiar, John Debono, D. Bonnici, R.G. Cassar, N. Spiteri, R. Grech (J. Ellul), L. Andriuoli (S. J. Guevara Munoz), Jurgen Debono, L. Adamec, Y. Messias.

Melita: N. Grima, J. Abela, A. Mizzi, M. Cachia, R. Parrado, K. Pace, J.P. Attard, M. Fenech (A. Borg Olivier), S. Schranz, R. Singleton, A. Xuereb (L. Micallef).

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Best player: Aidan Mizzi (Melita).

Għargħur 1

Marsa 0

Għargħur ended a dismal run of seven defeats in a row when they edged past Marsa to revive their hopes of retaining their Division One status.

For Boris Giorev’s side this was their first win since September 24, when they had the better of Pieta Hotspurs, and have now moved three points adrift of safety.

Marsa threatened after 15 minutes with striker Rodney Refalo failed to make contact with the ball in front of a gaping goal following a pass by Luke Scorfna.

Għargħur’s best chance came on 36 minutes when Eduardo De Lima Nicolau found Mark Spiteri but his effort was blocked by Marsa goalkeeper Ryan Caruana.

On the hour Refalo was put clear but shot straight into the hands of Għargħur goalkeeper Zach Valletta.

But it was Għargħur who struck when the unmarked Isaac Chircop headed in from an De Lima Nicolai corner.

On 78 minutes, Marsa almost equalised when Gilbert Martin’s shot was blocked, with the ball falling to Sakurai who hit the upright. Meilak picked up the loose ball but was denied by Valletta.

Għargħur: Z. Valletta, J. Azzopardi, K. Fedele, D. Camilleri, I. Chircop, S. Mino, L. Busuttil, M. Fagbeja, E. De Lima Nicolau (L. Vella), L. Grima, M. Spiteri (K. Conti).

Marsa: R. Caruana, L. Scorfna, R. Mifsud, M. Busuttil, A. Sicali (G. Martin), L. Omerou, J. Farrugia (E. Vella), L. De Melo, R. Refalo (M. Gauci), K. Sakurai, S. Meilak.

Referee: Etienne Mangion

Best player: Isaac Chircop (Għargħur).