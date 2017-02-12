Dembele scores hat-trick in Celtic rout

Moussa Dembele hit his second hat-trick inside six days as Celtic took another emphatic step towards the treble with a 6-0 Scottish Cup victory over Inverness.

Dembele had his treble wrapped up before the hour mark of a one-sided fifth-round tie after returning from a knee injury to lead Celtic’s second-half comeback against St Johnstone on Sunday.

Mikael Lustig, Kieran Tierney and Scott Brown also got on the scoresheet for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Scottish Premiership

Dundee vs Kilmarnock - 1-1

Scottish Cup – Fifth round

Ayr United vs Clyde - 1-1

Celtic vs Inverness - 6-0

Dunfermline vs Hamilton - 1-1

East Fife vs St Mirren - 2-3

Ross County vs Aberdeen - 0-1

St Johnstone vs Partick - 0-1

Today

Hearts vs Hibernian - 13.30

Rangers vs Morton - 16.00

Scottish Premiership

Falkirk vs Dundee United - 3-0