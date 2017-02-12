Pirelli end tyre test a day early after Vettel crash in Fiorano

Pirelli had to cut short a Formula One wet tyre test at Ferrari’s Fiorano track in Italy on Friday after four times world champion Sebastian Vettel crashed into barriers the day before.

A Pirelli spokesman said the modified 2015 Ferrari had been badly damaged in the crash on the artificially-soaked circuit outside Maranello and spare parts were not immediately available.

Reports in Italy said Vettel had suffered some bruising but was otherwise unhurt.

The two-day test of the new wider tyres had been scheduled for just one car, with Red Bull and champions Mercedes also due to be involved in future weeks.

The teams are testing for Pirelli with modified 2015 cars to ensure they do not gain any competitive advantage for the season ahead.

Ferrari’s Italian reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi had been due to carry out session in the SF15-T car.

The spokesman said the lost day would be made up at some point in the future.

Formula One is introducing bigger front and rear tyres this season but there has been concern for some time about how long it takes drivers to warm up the Pirelli wet weather tyres.

The problems were highlighted at last season’s drenched and chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix in November, with Frenchman Romain Grosjean spinning his Haas into the wall on his way to the starting grid.

Pre-season testing for all 10 Formula One teams gets under way in Barcelona at the end of February with the championship starting in Australia on March 26.

Meanwhile, BP and its Castrol brand will supply the McLaren F1 team with fuel and lubricants this season in addition to rivals Renault. Honda-powered McLaren said that BP will also supply products for McLaren Automotive.

McLaren are the second-most successful team in Formula One history but have not won the constructors’ title since 1998 and have struggled to be competitive in their latest partnership with Honda. The team last won a race in 2012.

The announcement had been expected and continues a shake-up that started in December when ExxonMobil ended its 21-year partnership with McLaren and switched to Red Bull.