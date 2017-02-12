Robert Cassar

Political Ideology in Entertainment is the title of a presentation that Robert Cassar will deliver on Thursday at 6pm at the Azad Foundation, 224, Republic Street, Valletta. His talk will be based on the findings of research he conducted for the award of a Ph.D in Media and Cultural Studies from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK.

Cassar will argue that leisure activities such as travelling, music, gaming, pornography and hostess clubs tell us a lot about who we are as human beings. They also offer interesting insights into the ideological fabric of society and play a very important role in maintaining the social system as a whole.

Dr Cassar is an education officer at the Department of Quality and Standards in Education. He has worked in education for over 15 years, having previously been a teacher at secondary schools and post-secondary institutions, and has lectured in marketing, media and management at tertiary education institutions both locally and abroad.

He also holds an MBA from Maastricht School of Management, The Netherlands, and a Bachelor of Education from the University of Malta.

This is the fourth such event being hosted this academic year by Azad Academia.

The public is invited to attend the presentation. For enquiries e-mail zadacademia@gmail.com.