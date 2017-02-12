Advert
How to communicate science effectively

Demonstrating a science experiment during Science in the City.

Free workshops for undergraduate and postgraduate students are being held by the University of Malta’s Steam School for them to strengthen and practice skills in communicating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) topics effectively. Such skills are highly sought after by employers.

During the workshops, participants will learn how to conduct STEM demonstrations and experi­ments which are planned to be delivered in at least two secondary schools on April 7 or 27 to encourage schools students to use inquiry-based learning to understand STEM concepts.

The first workshop on February 18 will show participants how to weave creative and engaging narrative to communicate scientific and technical concepts. During the workshop, participants will practise these skills and develop each demonstration or experiment within groups.

The second workshop on March 18 will show how one should deliver an interactive activity to a small audience. Participants will also practise the activities developed in the previous workshop.

Applicants are to submit the application form at http://bit.ly/steam-malta-2017 by Thursday.

Steam School is part-funded by the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 Framework and by the Erasmusplus programme Key Action 2 Strategic Partnerships.

