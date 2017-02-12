Higher Secondary students take part in Euroscuola

The Maltese delegation at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Twenty-four students from Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School, Naxxar, recently took part in the Euroscola programme at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, together with peers from all over Europe.

During the event the students were split into groups and discussed topics such as migration, Europe’s future, freedom of information, the environment and agriculture.

Some students were chosen as rapporteurs of their groups and reports of the discussions were presented at a plenary session in the Parliament’s Hemicycle. At the plenary, students were then invited to intervene and voice their opinion. All students were given the opportunity to vote on issues related to the discussions using the electronic voting system used by MEPs.

The trip also included excursions around Strasbourg and Colmar. The students were accompanied by teachers Christine Bezzina, Elaine Vella and Adrian Casha.

The participants were chosen by the European Commission Representation in Malta after sitting for an exam.