Sunday, February 12, 2017, 00:01

Department consults stakeholders

Academic and administrative members of staff from the University of Malta’s Department of Gender Studies recently met stakeholders to connect, network, update, receive feedback and focus on current and future issues as well as to discuss current and future research, concerns and needs. The meeting was held in the University’s Council Room on the third anniversary since the department was set up. Photo shows academic staff members (from left) Brenda Murphy, JosAnn Cutajar and Marceline Naudi during the meeting.

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed