Cooperation with Grenada college

University of Malta pro-rector for international development Godfrey Baldacchino recently visited Grenada in the West Indies, where he delivered a series of six lectures on island brands, food and tourism at T.A. Marryshow Community College.

With the college authorities he also explored areas of cooperation with the University. These include the possibility of suitably qualified Grenadian nationals applying for three scholarships offered by the Maltese government for a master’s degree to assist in building capacity in climate change management.

Prof. Baldacchino (left) is pictured with Dr John Telesford, deputy dean of the college’s School of Continuing Education.