Weekly consumer advice
▪ When we encounter problems with the goods we buy, we should first try and resolve the problem with the seller.
▪ Sellers must be notified in writing through a registered letter about the lack of conformity in the product purchased.
▪ Part or full refund may be requested when neither repair nor replacement are possible solutions or may cause significant inconvenience.
▪ Unresolved issues with traders may be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs.
▪ Justified complaints are assigned to a complaint handler to try and reach an amicable solution between the two parties.
Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority
Office for Consumer Affairs
Mizzi House,
National Road,
Blata l-Bajda
HMR 9010
Freephone: 8007 4400
Tel: 2395 2000
Enquiries: info@mccaa.org.mt
Consumer complaints: fair.trading@mccaa.org.mt
Website: www.mccaa.org.mt
MCCAA office hours for the public:
Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm
European Consumer Centre Malta
(For complaints against traders in other EU states)
47A, South Street,
Valletta.
VLT 1101
Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.
Tel: 2122 1901
E-mail: ecc.malta@gov.mt
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.