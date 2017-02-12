Weekly consumer advice

▪ When we encounter problems with the goods we buy, we should first try and resolve the problem with the seller.

▪ Sellers must be notified in writing through a registered letter about the lack of conformity in the product purchased.

▪ Part or full refund may be requested when neither repair nor replacement are possible solutions or may cause significant inconvenience.

▪ Unresolved issues with traders may be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs.

▪ Justified complaints are assigned to a complaint handler to try and reach an amicable solution between the two parties.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Enquiries: info@mccaa.org.mt

Consumer complaints: fair.trading@mccaa.org.mt

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: ecc.malta@gov.mt