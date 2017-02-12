Purchase of second-hand vehicle

Q: Last month I purchased a second-hand car from its previous owner. As soon as I started using it, I realised that there was an issue with its fuel pump. Basically, when going round a roundabout at normal speed, the car stalls and eventually stops. The problem is not revealed when you drive at a slow speed. Furthermore, the engine burns some oil when the car is driven at a normal speed over long distances.

I would like to know if I have any consumer rights, as this car was sold to me with hidden defects. The previous owner allowed me to test drive it but only for a short distance. For a longer journey he insisted on driving himself. I am now suspecting that he was aware of the issues and drove the car in such a way so as not to reveal its problems. If this is the case, do I have any rights?

A: Since you purchased the second-hand car from a private seller, not a professional one, this sales transaction is excluded from the provisions of the Consumer Affairs Act. This means that, as a buyer, you cannot claim one of the legal remedies stipulated in the Consumer Affairs Act.

In such a situation, if you want to know what legal rights you have and whether you are eligible to a legal remedy, you will need to engage a lawyer to be advised on your rights according to the Civil Code.