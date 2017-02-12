Switching on positive energy

Lidl – paving the way to a more sustainable environment.

Over the years Lidl has adopted a structured and rational approach towards the usage of energy, thus showing a proactive strategy to climate change and to resource conservation.

The review process took into consideration the more energy-intensive activities with the aim of optimising the efficiency of existing technologies and processes. This comprehensive monitoring led to substantial improvements for a more mindful management of energy resources, with the aim of increasing productivity, thus increasing competitiveness.

The adjustments put in place took into consideration the headquarter structure and all stores of the company, which led to improvements with a low energy impact, such as the use of highly insulating materials and the installation of LED lighting in all buildings.

Obtaining this award is not merely a formality, in fact, a qualified team worked hand in hand with Lidl Malta to ensure that the necessary procedures were adhered to for the company to be able to reach its objective. In addition, all Lidl staff were trained to be more aware of their energy consumption and given tips on how to save water and electricity.