Nominees for ‘Outstanding contribution to yachting’

In recent years, Malta’s maritime pursuits have seen the country’s yachting activity grow through the development of sector from a sport and industry perspective.

This growth was made possible through the passion, tireless energy and expertise that a number of individuals, clubs and organisations have contributed over a stretch of time. The success of the sport and industry is a testimony of the efforts made by these individuals. Yachting Malta felt that the time was ripe to recognise and give tribute to such individuals.

The Yachting Malta Awards, launched in 2016, were designed to acknowledge these efforts and the public was invited to submit nominations.

“Yachting Malta felt it was appropriate to honour and celebrate the outstanding and lifetime contributions of key stakeholders in sport and industry through the first edition of the Yachting Malta Awards – their efforts have certainly made an impact on what has become a flourishing sector,” said Wilfrid Buttigieg, CEO of Yachting Malta.

“Reading through the wide spectrum of nominations is not only inspiring but also a powerful reminder of the efforts and challenges such individuals embarked upon to bring the industry and sport to be what it is today and as a basis for future growth.”

The 2017 nominees vying for ‘Outstanding contribution to yachting’ are: Kurt Arrigo (international award-winning photographer); Teddie Borg (sailing media pioneer); Aaron Ciantar (four-time Powerboat World Champion); Robert Corcoran (luxury boat captain and promoter of yachting in Malta); Gino Cutajar (president of the Super Yacht Industry Network – Malta); Roland Darmanin Kissaun (yachting industry pioneer; Joe Degabriele (super yacht industry expert); Jean Paul Fleri Soler (national sailing coach); Malcolm Lowell (entrepreneur and key supporter of the Rolex Middle Sea Race); Arthur Podesta (former Commodore, Royal Malta Yacht Club and skilled yachtsman); Gerald Portanier (commodore, Vikings Sailing Club); Christian Ripard (skilled international yachtsman); John Ripard (yachtsman, international judge and co-founder of the Rolex Middle Sea Race); Paul Ripard (Middle Sea Race co- founder, Olympian and yachting entrepreneur); Anna Rossi (president of the Malta Sailing Federation); Lee Satariano (yachtsman, Rolex Middle Sea Race); and Wilfred Sultana (journalist, publisher and events organiser).

The nominations are currently being vetted by the Yachting Malta board of directors. The winners of the first Yachting Malta Awards will be announced during a gala evening to be held on Friday at the Westin Dragonara, St Julian’s.

Mercedes-Benz, Simon Estates, Charles Grech and Transport Malta are supporting the awards.

For more information, visit www.yachtingmalta.org/awards, e-mail awards@yachtingmalta.org or call 9997 7778.