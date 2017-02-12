New website increases followers
An important factor for Chestertons Malta has been to create a brand new website and push it as with the public to increase sales and the property database. The release of the new website was celebrated almost a year ago. As a result, the amount and frequency of visitors have increased.
The increase during the month of January is most likely due to the fact that a new year brings about a new interest and curiosity to clients looking a new property to buy, sell, rent or lease.
The Budget also offered fantastic tax incentives and schemes, for example, the first-time buyers’ scheme has been renewed and extended for 2017, allowing individuals purchasing properties for the first time to be exempt from duty payments on the first €150,000 on the purchase price, along with other opportunities involving urban conservation areas, property in Gozo and government subsidies. “We have had a 70 per cent increase in followers on our Facebook page from the beginning of last year, allowing us to reach a wider audience and offer properties for sale and for rent on our database,” said Svetlana Pandolfino, Chestertons Malta’s marketing manager.
Any interested applicants can send their CV to vacancies@chestertons.com.mt or visit www.chestertons.com.mt.
