Inspiring resilience stories at BLM annual conference

Diane Coutu, in a May 2002 article for the Harvard Business Review, wrote: “More than education, more than experience, more than training, a person’s level of resilience will determine who succeeds and who fails. That’s true in the cancer ward, it’s true in the Olympics and it’s true in the boardroom.”

Resilience is not about skills or management – it is about the ability to stay the course, see things through, turn things around. Whatever the odds stacked against them, resilient leaders dig deep, adapt, regroup and keep going.

They are strong and fragile, harsh and sensitive, courageous and terrified, dead serious and able to poke fun at themselves – all at the same time. What makes them different to everyone else is their belief in keeping it together. They bounce back and see that the dots have connected.

And most importantly, they derive personal value from every experience.

By its very nature, resilience is displayed over time, transforming itself into fascinating stories – which is why this year, Business Leaders Malta has themed its eighth annual conference ‘The resilient leader’, with three keynote speakers to recount inspiring stories.

Billed as one of the best business networking events in Malta, this year’s conference at the Radisson Blu Golden Sands Beach Resort & Spa on February 24 will hear from Andrew Shatte, Chris Moon and Steve Mercieca as they give multi-faceted perspectives on resilience and how it serves their professional lives.

Dr Shatte is founder and president of Phoenix Life Academy, a specialist company that focuses on measuring and training for resilience. Mr Moon, a former British Army officer, is the world’s first amputee ultra-distance runner and advisor on advanced prosthetics who has cheated certain death several times.

Mr Mercieca is chief Executive of fast-growing real estate firms Quicklets and Zanzi Homes.

A panel discussion featuring Niki Soler, managing director at Yellow, Liz Barbaro Sant, director at Alberta, and Ronald Attard, managing partner at EY, will be moderated by the Times of Malta’s digital editor Herman Grech.

The event will be rounded off with some team-building fun led by Gianni Zammit, director at Jugs Malta. Lunch will be served afterwards.

BLM was founded by training and development company Mdina International, event management firm Jugs Malta and recruitment specialists Konnekt in 2009.

It has evolved into a multi-disciplined group speciali­sing in consultancy, market research, business education and conference management.

