Icon develops digital solution for Lux-Airport

Lux-Airport’s website and mobile application feature flights’ status and live flight trackers, flight timetable, indoor maps and positioning, real-time personalisation platform and automated marketing.

Icon has successfully completed the development of an innovative, end-to-end digital solution for Lux-Airport, Luxembourg’s main airport which acts as the country’s focal hub for the rest of Europe.

The airport receives over three million passengers per year travelling to 72 direct locations around the world.

Lux-Airport’s main objective is to put the traveller at the centre of its design to clearly understand their needs and translate these into an elegant, intuitive, dynamic interface. The new assets will provide a seamless travel experience for Lux-Airport passengers by combining mobile app technology with the Lux-Airport website information, which is designed to assist stakeholders through every step of their journey.

With a deep understanding of the travel and aviation sector, and a highly-qualified team, Icon, a Microsoft and Google Partner, was able to offer a cost-effective solution utilising a balance of ‘off the shelf’ technology frameworks, and bespoke software development to meet core airport requirements.

A few examples of the key features passengers can find on the Lux-Airport website and mobile application are flights’ status and live flight trackers, flight timetable, indoor maps and positioning, real-time personalisation platform and automated marketing.

Airports are increasingly challenged to improve travellers’ experience and provide innovative solutions to support today’s age of ‘connected travellers’.

Now that the solution has been deployed, travellers arriving and departing from Lux-Airport will be able to plan their trips better, decide on the best method to get to the airport and optimise their time while at the airport, whether it is enjoying a delicious lunch or buying presents for their loved ones.

Icon director Gege Gatt said: “We were extremely privileged to work on this assignment for one of Europe’s best airports.

“Luxembourg Airport turned to Icon to achieve competitive advantage and accelerate the speed and agility of its digital growth.

“Icon’s deliverables are technologies that help reshape the airport’s differentiation and performance.

“Embracing the strategic importance of the web and viewing it as a crucial competitive advantage is undoubtedly a key to the success that has been achieved by Luxembourg’s Airport in recent years”.