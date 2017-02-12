Advert
Sunday, February 12, 2017

GO connects couples this Valentine’s

Many people will be saying “I love you” over the next few days. But sometimes, to really connect, all one has to do is look into each other’s eyes.

The power of a connection can stir emotions

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, GO brought together five couples from all walks of life. Some have known each other for years, while others have met for the first time.

Recognising that the power of a connection can stir emotions, the couples were asked to just look into each other’s eyes for four minutes.

When everything else stopped, the connectioncre­ated between the couples who have been together for a lifetime and their fascinating journey ahead was evident.

Watch the experiences at https://www.facebook.com/go.com.mt/.

