GO connects couples this Valentine’s
Many people will be saying “I love you” over the next few days. But sometimes, to really connect, all one has to do is look into each other’s eyes.
To celebrate Valentine’s Day, GO brought together five couples from all walks of life. Some have known each other for years, while others have met for the first time.
Recognising that the power of a connection can stir emotions, the couples were asked to just look into each other’s eyes for four minutes.
When everything else stopped, the connectioncreated between the couples who have been together for a lifetime and their fascinating journey ahead was evident.
Watch the experiences at https://www.facebook.com/go.com.mt/.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.