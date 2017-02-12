Finance Malta attends insurance linked securities event in New York

Finance Malta governor Matthew Bianchi and business development manager Ivan Grech recently travelled to New York to participate in an Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) event entitled ‘Artemis’s ILS 2017’. The event consisted of a full day of insightful talks from leading insurance-linked securities and re/insurance market thought-leaders along with other guests from inside and outside the industry.

Finance Malta set up an information desk in the expo area where Dr Bianchi and Mr Grech interacted and met up with some of the most senior decision-makers across the insurance-linked securities and reinsurance market seeking information about the Maltese financial jurisdiction.

Dr Bianchi and Mr Grech explained that what is attracting foreign investors to invest and set their operations in Malta is primarily driven by the presence of comprehensive legal and regulatory framework covering insurance business as well as the standards and level of expertise of its professionals. Dr Bianchi and Mr Grech also spoke about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in mobilizing the capital markets to invest in insurance risk.

Finance Malta chairman Kenneth Farrugia said: “We are constantly on the look out for carefully curated events designed to attract industry specialists and decision-makers or those that provide the unique opportunity to network with thought leaders. As in previous years, throughout 2017 we will continue to promote Malta as a financial service centre by participating in international events and fora similar to ‘Artemis’s ILS 2017’.”

During the seminar the Maltese delegation had the opportunity to attend various sessions where industry topics including the ILS market evolution, expansion and global resilience, ILS and InsurTech and the niches within ILS were discussed.

The event was also an opportunity to network with senior executives from (re)insurance companies, catastrophe bond and ILS fund managers, pension investors, hedge funds, service providers, technology start-ups and investment bankers.