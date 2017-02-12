Deloitte careers fair

Deloitte is holding a careers fair on March 3 at Deloitte Place in Mriehel.

The careers fair is more than just a normal fair. It’s an opportunity to explore what is out there and allows one to dream.

With the participation of sixth forms, universities, higher educational institutions and career advisors, the fair offers the opportunity for those sitting for their O levels, A levels and those studying at University to come and find their paths, even if these might not lead directly to Deloitte.

Those wishing to change career path and join Deloitte are welcome to attend. As a global firm, an experience at Deloitte sets one apart from the rest.

It exposes one to a different reality; it’s a stepping stone in one’s career.

Deloitte helps one discover oneself and one’s dreams. Through a window of local and international opportunities, one is encouraged to work towards one’s full potential, training with some of the best practitioners in Malta and Gozo, while at the same time working in teams with people from across the world.

Deloitte will serve as a training ground for inquisitive minds; it will challenge one to work in an environment that holds itself to the highest ethical standards while ensuring that it makes an impact on an individual in all it does.

From the first days in training, one is provided with the opportunity to work one’s way up. With each assignment, be it a national or international job, one is guided through the necessary steps to foster growth on the job.

Deloitte supports training as well as education. Whether one decides to join just out of sixth form or after university, or from another job, training is guaranteed. On-the-job learning is intense and rewarding, with a multitude of online opportunities available.