Company briefs

Beat Limited has announced an expansion of its service portfolio to include process outsourcing and corporate services. To date, the company has been primarily engaged in business advisory and consultancy, focusing on project planning, management and commercialisation, change management, business pro-cess reengineering, transformation and optimisation.

It will now also be offering a range of auxiliary business and professional services, including those relating to accountancy and taxation.

CEO David Galea said: “Over the past couple of years, the company’s track record in successfully handling high profile projects and assignments in our core areas of expertise, both locally and overseas, has stimulated client interest for additional complementary processes and functions to be provided by Beat. In response to these developments, we have established collaborative partnerships with experts, and invested in employing qualified technical specialists who can provide a wider range of business and professional services, including accountancy and taxation.”

Mr Galea said that the company has meanwhile registered to act as an accountancy firm and is now warranted to provide accounting services in accordance with the provisions of the Accountancy Profession Act. It is also authorised to provide corporate services in accordance with the Corporate Service Providers Act.

“We now offer the whole range of management accoun-ting and financial reporting services, together with advice encompassing all aspects of taxation, for both personal and corporate clients. Moreover, we can assist clients by facilitating processes relating to company formations, ship and yacht registrations, licensing procedures and compliance,” said Mr Galea.

Reducing added sugars in soft drinks

The European soft drinks industry (Soft Drinks Europe) will be reducing added sugars in its products by a further 10 per cent by 2020. The commitment will be rolled out across Europe. This initiative responds to changing consumer preferences regarding sugar intake and calls from Member States and the European Commission for a coordinated approach to reformulation and sugar reduction. The sector – which includes brands such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Orangina – will innovate, reformulate, use smaller pack sizes and encourage consumer choice towards low and no calorie drinks to achieve its ambitious target.