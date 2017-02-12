11 companies compete for ‘National Public Champion’

Eleven companies from Malta will compete for the title of ‘National Public Champion’ in this year’s European Business Awards, sponsored by RSM.

The companies have posted a video online at www.businessawardseurope.com telling the unique story of their business success. They will now compete against each other and the company with the most votes will be named ‘National Public Champion’ for Malta on March 6.

The European Business Awards were set up to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Lead sponsor RSM, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services to middle market businesses globally, has supported the awards since their inception.

Maria Micallef, managing partner, said: “It is great to see so many companies from Malta at this stage in the competition. It is hugely important that we support local businesses and we urge everyone to take the time to cast their vote. RSM Malta will continue to work hard to become the natural provider of choice for those small and medium enterprises with an ambition to grow locally and internationally.”

The Maltese companies participating in the European Business Awards include CloudLabs Ltd, Exigy Ltd, AquaBioTech Group, Business Leaders (Malta) Ltd, CasaSoft Ltd, WasteServ Malta Limited AirX, HalMann Vella Group plc, NetRefer, OzoGroup of Companies, and STM Malta Trust & Company Management Limited.

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM, the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, with a presence in 43 European countries, said: “The videos provide a fascinating insight into some of Europe’s most inspiring businesses and the story of their success. This is a showcase of European business excellence and a testament that no matter how large or small, old or new, companies that have a true understanding of their financial and business landscape can thrive in all areas. Good luck to everyone in this round of the competition.”

Immediately after the National Public Champions are announced, a second and final public vote will begin as the final companies compete against each other to decide one overall European Public Champion.

Separately, the awards’ independent judges will review the videos and select 110 category finalists who will then go on to the gala final in May, where the final winners, as well as the European Public Champion, will be announced.

Further information about the National Champions and the awards can be found at www.businessawardseurope.com and www.rsm.global.