Valletta 2018 and Gozo

A traditional kite created from scratch as part of the Windrose Project. Photo: Tumer Gencturk

A discussion on Valletta 2018 as an opportunity for Gozitans was held during a seminar organised by the Valletta 2018 Foundation together with Kumitat Ċelebrazzjonijiet Festi Nazzjonali u Reġjonali at the Citadella Cultural Centre in Gozo. The seminar also addressed the subject of Valletta 2018’s legacy on the island after the European Capi­tal of Culture year is over.

The chairman of the Valletta 2018 Foundation Jason Micallef said “the European Capital of Culture title is not reserved for Valletta alone, but it is an opportunity for all localities in the Maltese islands to come together to participate through cultural activities included in the Valletta 2018 cultural programme”.

Projects currently ongoing in Gozo include Valletta 2018’s Artist in Residence programme with Fondazzjoni Kreattività, in which international artists come for a residency based in Għarb, where they develop their project and carry out research while also engaging with the local community.

The intergenerational Darba Waħda pro­ject is also starting in Xagħra as from March 1. Elderly individuals over the age of 60 may register at Xagħra local council.

Other projects that took place in Gozo include Qatt Ma Ninsa, which included an exhibition, a memory-gathering activity and a dance performance by Gozitan group Naupaca Dance Factory, and the Windrose project (Il-Warda tar-Riħ) in which the Rubberbodies Collective gathered stories related to wind lore from Għarb residents, resulting in the construction of a wind vane that will be erected in Għarb later this year.