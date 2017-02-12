Say it with love

Kevin Paul Calleja

This Valentine’s Day, enjoy exceptional food and the sounds of live entertainment by talented musicians. Awarded among Malta’s Top Rated Restaurants for 2017, Ta’ Marija invites lovers for a Valentine’s weekend special, brimming with gourmet delights and romantic entertainment.

On Valentine’s Night, February14, guests are invited to indulge their senses with a Valentine’s Love Menu while being charmed by crooner Kevin Paul Calleja.

On Saturday 11, dinner is an all-inclusive sumptuous Carvery Buffet for €25. A special Valentine’s Love Menu will also be offered, accompanied by lively entertainment by singer Corazon.

On Sunday 12, the restaurant is serving an all-inclusive Carvery Buffet for only €25 or the Valentine’s Love Menu, also accompanied by strolling musicians.

For reservations call on 2143 4444. Ta’ Marija Restaurant, Constitution Street, Mosta.

www.tamarija.com