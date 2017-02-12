New pop-up gallery in Valletta

A new pop-up gallery, a collaboration between Iniala and Marie Gallery 5, is now open in Old Treasury Street, Valletta. The gallery, Inspirasi, will host artistic and cultural events to promote and develop the international and regional art community in the heart of the capital.

The gallery offers a true experience of Indonesian culture and fine contemporary art. Most of the exhibition pieces are part of a private collection of Indonesian art owned by founder of Iniala Mark Weingard.

Weingard is known for his strong philanthropic tie to the country, especially to the island of Bali, where he opened a disability facility – the Annika Linden Centre in 2013 – forming part of the Inspirasia Foundation, which is dedicated to funding exceptional health, disability and other initiatives.

Inspirasi also marks the start of a new line-up of artistic events where Indonesian art predominates, with textural narrative paintings by Bali’s most established artists, such as Made Djirna; art industry parodies by Uji Handoko Eko Saputro; and fascinating multi-media displays that include Entang Wiharso’s series of brass relief wall sculptures. Wiharso’s sculptures are known for their imaginative storytelling of personal and familiar experiences, with references to Indonesia’s history.

The dramatic relief metal sculptures are reminiscent of temple murals and relief carvings, like those that adorn the world’s largest Buddhist monument of Borobudur, located a short distance from the artist’s studio in Yogyakarta on Java.

Alongside these pieces, the charismatic artist Nasirun has elaborately carved musical drums and illuminating lantern installation that are reinterpretations of Javanese cultural mythologies.

The gallery also showcases drawings from everyday media, such as comic books and animé, as well as folk and street art.

Indonesian artist Eddie Hara was the guest artist for the official opening, which took place recently. Hara is one of the first generations of Asian artists to create a personal visual language from graffiti and street culture. He has been influential to an emergent generation of Indonesian artists, including the Jogja Agro Pop movement.

The exhibition is open to the public until Saturday.