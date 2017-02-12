Girl, Interrupted for CineXjenza

Girl, Interrupted

The next CineXjenza event focuses on mental health issue and will include a screening of the film Girl, Interrupted.

Every one in four people experience mental health problems sometime in their life. Girl, Interrupted tells the story of teenage Susanna Kaysen, who is checked into a psychiatric hospital after suffering suicidal actions.

Here, she meets Polly, Georgina, Daisy and Lisa who are also suffering from mental health problems. The film shows Susanna’s interactions with her new-found friends that changes from sweet to confrontational. It also documents lasting and specific dimension to our definitions of sane and insane, mental illness and recovery.

CineXjenza aims to spark discussion on science-related topics raised and questioned in films. Following the screening of Girl, Interrupted a discussion will be initiated on mental health, including eating disorders, schizophrenia, depression and OCD.

The event takes place on Wednesday at 7pm at the Cinema Room, St James Cavalier. CineXjenza is supported by the STEAM Summer School project funded by the Erasmus+ of the European Union. It is run by the Malta Chamber of Scientists, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv and S-Cubed - Science Students’ Society.