Sunday, February 12, 2017, 14:05

Devised theatre for children

Studio 18 is presenting a performance titled Dear Pete as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme. The piece was devised in collaboration with Studio 18’s youth Creative Lab and is aimed at children and families.

Teeming with storytelling, magic and puppetry and accompanied by live music, Dear Pete is directed by Jean-Marc Cafà, with musical direction and composition by Francesco Grech. The show boasts a team of 20 young performers and designers.

“This performance explores the wonders and struggles of childhood, coated and moulded in such a way to suit our young audiences. For this reason, we’ve also brought in an educational psychologist to support the team and soundboard the content,” said Cafà.

“Little Pete and his unique pet Splint live a simple life in a quiet little village, guided by the neighbours on their street. One day, a storm erupts and an unexpected visitor finds his way to Pete’s doorstep. This meeting is only the beginning of what fast becomes a special friendship and adventure – an adventure forged by the many stories sent to Pete by his extraordinary mother,” the director explained.

The piece comes with a recommended age of six to 10, and all children are welcome to wear carnival costumes for the event.

Dear Pete takes place between February 24 and 26 at St James Cavalier, Valletta. Tickets are available online.

www.kreattivita.org/en/event/dear-pete-2/

www.facebook.com/studio18malta

