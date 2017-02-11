Advert
Saturday, February 11, 2017, 07:17

Stampede at stadium kills 17, injures scores in Africa

Crowd pushed against barriers

The incident happened in the northern city of Uige.

The incident happened in the northern city of Uige.

At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match last night when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.

The crowd in the northern city of Uige pushed against barriers after failing to gain entry before the start of the match, state news agency Angop said.

Many fell and were trampled, it said.

Ernesto Luis, director general of the local hospital, told Reuters people had suffocated in the crush.

"Some people had to walk on top of other people. There were 76 casualties, of whom 17 died," he said. Five of the injured were in a serious condition.

Witnesses said the crowd trying to gain access would have taken the stadium past its 8,000 capacity.

"When we wanted to go in, we found a barrier. The first row of people fell down... I was in the third layer (of people)," said 37-year-old fan João Silva, who survived the crush with a broken foot.

Domingos Vika, 35, who broke a hand, added: "When they gave the opportunity for everyone to come in, we were all packed at the gate already."

The match between Santa Rita de Cássia and Libolo was part of Angola's first division championship.

Police and football officials were not immediately available for comment.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Explosion at French atomic plant - no...

  2. US judges uphold travel ban suspension,...

  3. Germany to take its gold stash home...

  4. Greek city prepares to evacuate 75,000...

  5. IS suspects planned 'sensational' attack...

  6. Polish Prime Minister is flown to Warsaw...

  7. Australian heatwave causes firms to...

  8. Watch: Trump considers new travel ban

  9. Hungary to put asylum seekers in border...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed