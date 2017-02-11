Advert
Saturday, February 11, 2017, 20:31 by

PA

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker rules out second term

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said on Saturday he will not run for another term.

The 62-year-old told German public radio Deutschlandfunk that looking back at 2014, when he became president, he had a good campaign at the time.

But he said "there will not be a second (campaign), because I will not run again".

The former prime minister of Luxembourg is set to serve his term until 2019.

The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Trump considers new travel ban

  2. Polish Prime Minister is flown to Warsaw...

  3. Greek city prepares to evacuate 75,000...

  4. US judges uphold travel ban suspension,...

  5. Australian heatwave causes firms to...

  6. Germany seeks to reduce child benefit...

  7. Rescuers form human chain to help...

  8. Turkish police fire tear gas, detain 12...

  9. Trump backs 'One China' policy in call...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed