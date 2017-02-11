Top league contenders face tough challenges

FINA and okmalta.com have dominated the National Bowling League at the Eden Superbowl for the past two decades now.

The two prevailing teams won all titles these last 20 years, save for four league winners’ medals claimed by Ramis.

The current competition is promising to be the most balanced for a long time as the top teams are finding it difficult to register comfortable wins, also losing points to teams traditionally ranked in the lower half of the league standings.

The strongest challenge is coming from Turu’s Knights who have been militating in the top flight for 15 years now.

The side has been strengthened with the signing of Japanese bowler Masaya Oishi but, in truth, the entire team is setting high scores.

In the first week of February, the Knights also established new team records – bowling a high-game of 898 and a team series of 2,599.

Their consistent fine play means the Knights could improve their high-scoring achievements before this campaign comes to a close.

Okmalta.com, the reigning champions, are still the favourites to retain their league crown even if they will have to strive harder for success this time round.

The fight for the top honours is mirrored by a keener fight against the drop, involving no fewer than five teams. Indeed, the relegation issue may remain uncertain until the very last week.

In Division Two, the promotion race is similarly balanced this season as four teams – Strike Me, MIA, Brutal Legends and Blitzkrieg – are all tied up at the top.

Results: Ramis vs J. Grima & Co 6-2; Fina vs XS 8-0; Turu’s Knights vs Royal Shock 6-2; okmalta.com vs Supreme 8-0; Yobetit vs Bank of Valletta 4-4.

Bowlers of the week: Mauro Anastasi (okmalta. com, 704); Sue Abela (Fina, 657).