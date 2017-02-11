Sports round-up

Athletics: Peres Jepchirchir set a world record in the women’s half marathon yesterday, the Kenyan clocking a time of one hour, five minutes and six seconds in the United Arab Emirates as runners from the East African nation swept the podium places. The 23-year-old world champion crossed the line in the Ras al-Khaimah half marathon three seconds quicker than the mark set by fellow Kenyan Florence Kiplagat in Barcelona two years ago, although the new record remains subject to ratification. Three-time race-winner Mary Keitany finished seven seconds behind.

Tennis: Britain’s world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend. “The tie against Canada was tricky,” Murray told Sky Sports. “I needed to have a break, I was definitely tired when I got back from Australia and my body was pretty pleased I took some time off. But away to France, after Miami, I’m into the swing of things and I’ve had enough rest.” Murray was instrumental in Britain winning the Davis Cup in 2015 when he won all 11 rubbers in four rounds.

Basketball, NBA: Russell Westbrook was again the star for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-109 in the NBA. The 28-year-old point guard scored 29 points, had 12 rebounds and made 11 assists in his 26th triple-double of the season, which takes him third in the all-time list for the most ever in a campaign. Kyrie Irving scored 28 points for the Cavaliers but they could not stop a four-game winning streak from coming to an end.

Cricket: England director of cricket Andrew Strauss has spoken to Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad about becoming the new Test captain. Root remains the clear favourite to replace Alastair Cook, who announced his resignation on Monday after four-and-a-half years in charge. But Strauss indicated talks would be held with multiple candidates and discussions took place with Root, Stokes and Broad on Thursday. The meetings, however, were more informal in their nature, with Strauss looking to gauge views on who should succeed Cook.

Olympics: The Olympic Council of Ireland has elected Swim Ireland chief executive Sarah Keane (picture) to replace Pat Hickey, who stepped aside after being charged in Brazil over an alleged scheme to sell Rio Games tickets illegally. Keane said in a statement she was “humbled and privileged” to have been elected after what had been “a very difficult few months for the Olympic movement in Ireland”. The 71-year-old Hickey, who was also the former head of the European Olympic Committee, was detained during the Rio Games in connection with an investigation into an illegal ticket-scalping ring.