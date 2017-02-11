St Paul celebrations
On the occasion of the feast of the Shipwreck of St Paul commemorated yesterday, the Anglican church is hosting a Mass, lecture and lunch with Reverend Canon Jeremy Haselocke, Sub Dean of Norwich Cathedral, and the Reverend professor Marius Zerafa OP. The celebrations will kick off tomorrow at 11am at St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Valletta.
■ Lunch is to be booked in advance. For more information, call 2122 5714 or visit www.anglicanmalta.org.
