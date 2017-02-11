Share the care this Valentine’s

Once again, Hospice Malta is offering individually-wrapped red or blue roses as well as bouquets this Valentine’s Day against a donation.

The organisation needs support to continue providing the best possible care and support to patients and their loved ones. Without the generous funds it receives, it would not be able to offer the highest possible standards of free palliative care to people suffering with cancer, motor neuron disease and other conditions. In 2016 alone, over 1,000 patients together with their families received Hospice services.

■ Orders can be made online through hospicemalta.org/shop and can then be collected from the organisation’s offices in Balzan on Monday from 8.30am to 4.30pm and Tuesday from 8.30am to 5pm.