Pharmacies open tomorrow

Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

Marrit Pharmacy, 1st May Street, Fleur-de-Lys (2148 8613);

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);

J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);

Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);

M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);

St Mary Pharmacy, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islands Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Vella Pharmacy, 15, 13th December Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are open for emergencies 24 hours seven days a week. The Gżira health centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays. The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Parish Church Square, Rabat, from 8.30am till 1pm. If you feel healthy kindly get your ID card and donate blood.