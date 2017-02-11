In Guardia Parade
The In Guardia Parade is a re-enactment portraying the inspection of the fort and its garrison by the Grand Bailiff of the Order of the Knights of St John in charge of military affairs. This is the recreation of an authentic event that took place regularly inside Malta’s major fortifications.
During the re-enactment of the fort’s garrison, some 50 re-enactors kitted out in their uniforms perform their military drill to demonstrate to the Grand Bailiff their state of readiness in case of military threat.
The show lasts around 40 minutes and tickets entitle visitors to watch the re-enactment and to visit the upper part of the fort. In case of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstance the event may be cancelled without prior notice.
■ The parade is taking place at Fort St Elmo in Valletta tomorrow at 11am. For more information, call 2291 5440/1/2 or send an e-mail to info@visitmalta.com.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.