Re-enactors during an In Guardia Parade. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The In Guardia Parade is a re-enactment portraying the inspection of the fort and its garrison by the Grand Bailiff of the Order of the Knights of St John in charge of military affairs. This is the recreation of an authentic event that took place regularly inside Malta’s major fortifications.

During the re-enactment of the fort’s garrison, some 50 re-enactors kitted out in their uniforms perform their military drill to demonstrate to the Grand Bailiff their state of readiness in case of military threat.

The show lasts around 40 minutes and tickets entitle visitors to watch the re-enactment and to visit the upper part of the fort. In case of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstance the event may be cancelled without prior notice.

■ The parade is taking place at Fort St Elmo in Valletta tomorrow at 11am. For more information, call 2291 5440/1/2 or send an e-mail to info@visitmalta.com.