Celebrating the dead, Roman style

St Paul’s Catacombs in Rabat. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Heritage Malta is commemorating the Roman feast of the refrigerium or agape tomorrow at St Paul’s Catacombs in Rabat.

Mortem is being held during the period that used to be known as the Roman feast of the parentalia. The word agape was used by the Romans and early Christians to refer to the meal held to commemorate their deceased loved ones.

The entrance of the main complex of the catacomb consists of two large halls and includes two circular tables set in a low platform with sloping sides known as Triclinia or Agape tables. The rites of burial were renewed on a yearly basis and catacombs hosted commemorative meals during the annual festival of the dead.

Another highlight of the celebration will be a short performance depicting a Roman funeral in which the public can participate, followed by a meal based on typical Roman food served during such a celebration. This event also includes treasure hunts for children and lectures on various topics, including Roman soldiers, traditions and the excavation at St Paul’s Catacombs. Other activities include a parade and drill by the Legio X Fretensis re-enactment group.

St Augustine’s Catacombs, normally only accessible to the public on request, will be open to visitors on this special occasion.

This is another event organised by Heritage Malta in its ongoing endeavour to make Malta’s cultural heritage accessible to everyone.

■ Tomorrow, St Paul’s Catacombs will be open from 9am to 6pm (last entrance at 5pm). Activities will take place throughout the day. The entrance price is reduced to €2 and also includes admission to St Augustine’s Catacombs. For more information, visit http://heritagemalta.org .