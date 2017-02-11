Back in time with love

Anyone looking for some good natured fun this weekend can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane today with a drive-in movie night taking place in Gozo.

Participants can choose one of two movies showing on the night, or even stay on for both of them. Screening at 8pm is Enchanted, a 2007 live-action/animated musical romantic comedy starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey about a princess forced from her traditional animated world of Andalasia into the live-action world of New York City. It is rated PG.

At 10pm, Garry Marshall’s Valentine’s Day will be shown. A stellar ensemble cast including Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper and Anne Hathaway star as intertwining couples and singles in Los Angeles who break up and make up based on the pressures and expectations of Valentine’s Day. This film is rated PG13.

■ The movies will be screened at the Leli Farrugia Football Ground next to the main car park/Victoria bus terminal in Victoria and sound will be transmitted over car radio with the frequency given on the night. The event is free of charge and is organised by the Ministry for Gozo.