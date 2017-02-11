Announcements

CAMILLERI. On February 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr SEBASTIAN CAMILLERI, ofm, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother friars of the Maltese Franciscan Province of St Paul the Apostle, his family in Australia, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, February 13 at 8am for the Franciscan Friary in Carmel Street, Sliema, from where at 9.15am the funeral cortège will proceed to Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the Franciscan chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI – HAROLD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the seventh anniversary of his death. Dearly missed by his children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of JOHN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lina, Rosanne, Mark and David and their families, his sisters and in-laws, relatives and close friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BRUNO OLIVIER. In oving memory of our beloved FREDERICK, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, his children and their spouses, grandchildren, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear mother MARIA, née Vella, wife of the late Anton of Qala, Gozo, the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

CORDINA – ANTIDA. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother today being the third anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

DEPASQUALE. Treasured memories of our dearest father SAMUEL on the 27th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Franco, Henry and Tonio, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memory of our dearest brother MARK on the 42nd anniversary of his passing away. His sister Victoria and brothers David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. In loving memory of ANTON, today the 45th anni­versary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Marisa, Anton and Marga, together with their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.